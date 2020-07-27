ABISE to announce HSC result on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Monday said it would announce result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) 2020 annual examinations on July 28.

The announcement of the position holder students would be made in the ABISE auditorium.

A soft copy of the result gazette book can be purchased through Allied Bank of Pakistan by paying Rs 300 in the name of ABISE while students can also get their results by sending a SMS on bisearoll number on 8583.

All educational institutions can get the detailed mark sheet of their respective institutions by submitting a bank receipt and authority letter at the ABISE office at 9 a.m on July 28 while all private candidates can get their DMCs through their examination centers.