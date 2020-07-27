UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ABISE To Announce HSC Result On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:56 PM

ABISE to announce HSC result on Tuesday

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Monday said it would announce result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) 2020 annual examinations on July 28

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Monday said it would announce result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) 2020 annual examinations on July 28.

The announcement of the position holder students would be made in the ABISE auditorium.

A soft copy of the result gazette book can be purchased through Allied Bank of Pakistan by paying Rs 300 in the name of ABISE while students can also get their results by sending a SMS on bisearoll number on 8583.

All educational institutions can get the detailed mark sheet of their respective institutions by submitting a bank receipt and authority letter at the ABISE office at 9 a.m on July 28 while all private candidates can get their DMCs through their examination centers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Bank BISE July HSSC SMS 2020 All

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast in most parts o ..

9 minutes ago

European Commission Says May Appeal Against WTO Ru ..

9 minutes ago

Woman drowns in canal

10 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

43 fair price shops set up in district Abbottabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.