ABISE to conduct HSSC and SSC examination from July10

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) on Thursday would conduct Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination from 10th of July and would establish 481 examination centers all over Hazara division.

This was disclosed by the Secretary ABISE Arbab Zafar Abbasi while talking to a delegation comprising national commissioner for Boys Scout Association Zulfiqar Ahmed, Hafiz Sarfarz Tareen, Saeed ur Rehman and Rashid Mahmood Awan at his office.

He further said that the examination of 12th and 10th grade would be held on 10th of July and would continue till 19th July while the examination of 9th and 11th grade would be held on 27th July and till 4th of August.

Examination for the compartment of compulsory subjects, additional subjects and for improvement papers would be held on 5th July and would continue till 9th of August, adding he said.

Arbab Zafar while giving the details of the examination of HSSC and SSC said that 103 superintendents and deputy superintendent would be deputed for HSSC examination while 481 superintendents and deputy superintendent would be deputed for SSC examination while overall 3000 invigilation staff would look after the examination process.

For the HSSC examination 79556 students would appear while 124970 students would appear in the examination of SSC, he stated.

The secretary ABISE said that we have completed all arrangements to conduct the HSSC and SSC examination 2021-22 in a free,fair and transparent manner in wake of COVID-19 under the supervision of chairman board Mukhtiar Ali Khan.

He said that coronavirus vaccination was compulsory for all invigilation staff before the start of the examination schedule to protect students and staff members from coronavirus during the examination process enforcement of SOPs would be mandatory.