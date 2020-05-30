ABISE would announce SSC 2020 position holder students on 26th June

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) would announce position holder students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2020 annual examination on 26th June 2020

The announcement of position holder students would be made in the ABISE auditorium while complete results of SSC annual examination 2020 would be declared on 27th June.

A soft copy of the result gazette book can be purchased through Allied Bank of Pakistan by paying 3000 rupees in the name of ABISE while students can get their results through SMS by sending a message on 8583 writing bisearoll number.

All educational institutions can get the detailed mark sheet (DMC) of their respective institutions by submitting bank receipt and authority letter on 27th June 2020 at 9 am in the ABISE office while all private candidate can get their DMCs through their examination centers.