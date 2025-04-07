Open Menu

AC Chiniot Ensures Smooth Conduct Of Matriculation Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of examination centers during the annual matriculation exams

Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of examination centers during the annual matriculation exams.

He reviewed the arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the seating plan and facilities provided for students.

During the inspection, the seating plan was found to be satisfactory, ensuring a comfortable and organized environment for students.

The attendance of invigilator staff was also checked, security measures at the centers were reviewed.

On this occasion, AC Ashfaq Rasool emphasized that transparent conduct of the examinations is a top priority. To achieve this, all available resources are being utilized to ensure the integrity of the examination process, he further added.

