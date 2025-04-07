AC Chiniot Ensures Smooth Conduct Of Matriculation Exams
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of examination centers during the annual matriculation exams
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of examination centers during the annual matriculation exams.
He reviewed the arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the seating plan and facilities provided for students.
During the inspection, the seating plan was found to be satisfactory, ensuring a comfortable and organized environment for students.
The attendance of invigilator staff was also checked, security measures at the centers were reviewed.
On this occasion, AC Ashfaq Rasool emphasized that transparent conduct of the examinations is a top priority. To achieve this, all available resources are being utilized to ensure the integrity of the examination process, he further added.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians
PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regular health checkups in court p ..
CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, action against scrap dealers
More Stories From Education
-
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday5 minutes ago
-
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams5 minutes ago
-
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty5 minutes ago
-
SAU to host 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences from April 95 hours ago
-
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition3 days ago
-
Spring holidays announced for all KP schools12 days ago
-
KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges12 days ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with NBF to promote languages & translation12 days ago
-
NUML, Education Ministry, & NAVTTC join hands to launch Int'l Language Training for students12 days ago
-
Sindh Assembly's Parliamentary Committee approves grace marks for first-year students in Karachi13 days ago
-
Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools14 days ago
-
Sindh govt partners with Google, Tech Valley to provide over 30,000 digital skills scholarships14 days ago