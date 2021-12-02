AC Gujar Khan visits GGHS school to check attendance of teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan Zeb Nasir on Thursday visited Government Girls Higher Secondary (GGHS) School Gujar Khan-I and checked attendance of the teachers and other staff.

According to a district administration spokesman, during the surprise visit, the AC checked attendance register while all the staff was present.

She also inspected cleanliness which was satisfactory in the school premises, he added.

Zeb Nasir also inspected the construction work of additional classrooms being built in the school.

The ACs of all tehsils of Rawalpindi district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali were visiting government schools to check attendance of the teachers and other staff, he added.