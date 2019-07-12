UrduPoint.com
AC Mansehra Seals Six Private Schools Over Collecting Summer Vacations Fee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

AC Mansehra seals six private schools over collecting summer vacations fee

Assistant Commissioner Manshera Friday sealed six private schools those have violated court orders and received the fees of summer vacations

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Manshera Friday sealed six private schools those have violated court orders and received the fees of summer vacations.

According to the details, AC Manshera Ali Sher along with Assistant Director Private Education Regulatory Authority (PERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Zain raided different schools and inspected financial affairs of schools.

The schools were found guilty of receiving summer vacations fee violating courts order. The schools were also violating the education department orders of summer vacations and continued their classes.

AC sealed Abaseen Public school, Tameer No Public Schools, Iqra collegiate, International Islamic academy Mansehra campus, Wisdom schools and College and Dar e Arqam schools.

People have appreciated the raids by the district administration and KP private schools regulatory authority.

