'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting of dairy sector'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a stakeholders meeting on "Academia-Industry Research Drive for Dairy Sector" here at City Campus.

Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid presided over the meeting and sought suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholders for development of dairy sector to catering the needs of country.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and other representatives from dairy industries, stakeholders from public and private dairy sectors across the country, Buffalo Breeders Association and a large number of academicians, researchers and professionals were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that aim of the meeting was to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to promote innovation in dairy sector and discuss various important issues, major constraints, requirements and challenges to address the challenges being faced in development of dairy sectors.

Earlier Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha gave a detailed presentation regarding the contribution of UVAS in dairy sector. He said 3650 research articles regarding dairy sector had been published so far by UVAS researchers.

Prof Pasha said that UVAS laboratories UDL, QOL, and CLC are providing disease diagnostics, food and feed analysis facilities.