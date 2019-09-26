UrduPoint.com
'Academia-Industry Joint Efforts Key To Poultry Development'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:29 AM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a stakeholders meeting on "Academia-Industry Research Drive for Poultry Sector" at City Campus on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a stakeholders meeting on "Academia-Industry Research Drive for Poultry Sector" at City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the meeting and sought suggestions and technical input from stakeholders for development of the poultry sector.

Representatives of poultry industry, Pakistan Poultry Association, stakeholders from public and private organizations including Khalil Sattar, Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti,Ch Muhammad Furgham, Ch Muhammad Nusrat Tahir and a number of academicians, researchers and professionals were attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the meeting was aimed to provide a platform to all stakeholders to discuss important issues, major constraints and challenges facing poultry sector and to boost academia-industry partnership.

He said the UVAS was focusing on problem-solving research, rural entrepreneurship and food safety.

Prof Pasha also gave a detailed presentation on the contribution of the UVAS in the poultry sector.

He spoke about the poultry meat consumption, leading exporters of halal food, waste management, use of poultry farm litter, breeding and genetics, UVAS collaboration with national and international organizations.

