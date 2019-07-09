Academia-Industry partnership may lead to higher education standards: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Introducing academia-industry partnership programs through engaging industry would lead to improve education standards leading a bright future for the younger generation.

This was stated by renowned experts and academicians while addressing the first ever University-Industry Partnership seminar held here at FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Islamabad Campus under the joint umbrella of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization(ORIC).

Diverse group of industry leaders from telecommunication, information technology and defence clusters projected their portfolios and shared areas of common interest for collaboration with the academia.

They also showcased potential problems that may be turned in to marketable products in collaboration with researchers.

While addressing the day long program, Rector FAST-NU Dr. Muhammad Ayub Ali appreciated the time taken by the industry members to attend this event.

He mentioned that increasing industry academia linkages was a national cause, which our University is ready to spearhead. He emphasized the importance of applied research in academia to solve local problems and extended support to industry.

He also suggested to hold regular interactive sessions in near future. While stressing upon the importance of government support, he said that government representatives should also be invited to gain maximum exposure and reach.

Earlier, Director NU Islamabad campus, Dr.

Wasim Ikram initiated the proceeding and thanked the participants for taking out time to explore potential areas of collaboration with research groups working on industrial problems in the Islamabad campus.

Dr Zohaib Iqbal, Director ORIC highlighted the objectives of the event and considered it as first drop of rain towards achieving greater University-Industry partnership.

The Research Groups presented their research led initiatives in the emerging fields of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Image Processing, Data Sciences, Deep Learning, Radars, Microwave sensor design, Genomics, Cyber Security , Blockchain Technology ,Software definedNetwork,etc.

The industry was represented by Dr. Zhu Xilu Head of Big Data Centre Zong CMPak, Imran Ashraf CEO Telenor GSS, Brigadier (R) Pervaiz Aslam GM IT & Cyber Security NRTC, Mr. Soban Jalil Quality Leader Baker Hughes General Electric, Mr. Abdul Aziz CEO Aurora Solution, Mr. Ali Iqbal GM Ignite, Sqn Ldr Umair AvRID PAC Kamra, Mr. Wahid Khan President Zigron, Mr. Zia ur Rehman CEO CodesOrbit, Mr. Ather Imran CEO Sybrid, Mr. Ali Rizvi VP R&D and Mr. Haris Khan Director Engineering EMumba, Dr. Sami ud Din Director RAC NESCOM, Mr. Fahd Ahmed, CEO Synergy-IT, Mr. Fazal Rehman Khan VP xFlow Research, Mr. Muhammad Aqeel Khan Chief Manager Bank Alfalah Limited, Illum Khan COO Evamp Sanga, Mr. Muhammad Tayyab Director Ciklum, Mr. Zain ul Hassan Khan Product Owner Elixir and many more representatives from the industry.