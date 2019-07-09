UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academia-Industry Partnership May Lead To Higher Education Standards: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

Academia-Industry partnership may lead to higher education standards: Experts

Introducing academia-industry partnership programs through engaging industry would lead to improve education standards leading a bright future for the younger generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Introducing academia-industry partnership programs through engaging industry would lead to improve education standards leading a bright future for the younger generation.

This was stated by renowned experts and academicians while addressing the first ever University-Industry Partnership seminar held here at FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Islamabad Campus under the joint umbrella of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization(ORIC).

Diverse group of industry leaders from telecommunication, information technology and defence clusters projected their portfolios and shared areas of common interest for collaboration with the academia.

They also showcased potential problems that may be turned in to marketable products in collaboration with researchers.

While addressing the day long program, Rector FAST-NU Dr. Muhammad Ayub Ali appreciated the time taken by the industry members to attend this event.

He mentioned that increasing industry academia linkages was a national cause, which our University is ready to spearhead. He emphasized the importance of applied research in academia to solve local problems and extended support to industry.

He also suggested to hold regular interactive sessions in near future. While stressing upon the importance of government support, he said that government representatives should also be invited to gain maximum exposure and reach.

Earlier, Director NU Islamabad campus, Dr.

Wasim Ikram initiated the proceeding and thanked the participants for taking out time to explore potential areas of collaboration with research groups working on industrial problems in the Islamabad campus.

Dr Zohaib Iqbal, Director ORIC highlighted the objectives of the event and considered it as first drop of rain towards achieving greater University-Industry partnership.

The Research Groups presented their research led initiatives in the emerging fields of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Image Processing, Data Sciences, Deep Learning, Radars, Microwave sensor design, Genomics, Cyber Security , Blockchain Technology ,Software definedNetwork,etc.

The industry was represented by Dr. Zhu Xilu Head of Big Data Centre Zong CMPak, Imran Ashraf CEO Telenor GSS, Brigadier (R) Pervaiz Aslam GM IT & Cyber Security NRTC, Mr. Soban Jalil Quality Leader Baker Hughes General Electric, Mr. Abdul Aziz CEO Aurora Solution, Mr. Ali Iqbal GM Ignite, Sqn Ldr Umair AvRID PAC Kamra, Mr. Wahid Khan President Zigron, Mr. Zia ur Rehman CEO CodesOrbit, Mr. Ather Imran CEO Sybrid, Mr. Ali Rizvi VP R&D and Mr. Haris Khan Director Engineering EMumba, Dr. Sami ud Din Director RAC NESCOM, Mr. Fahd Ahmed, CEO Synergy-IT, Mr. Fazal Rehman Khan VP xFlow Research, Mr. Muhammad Aqeel Khan Chief Manager Bank Alfalah Limited, Illum Khan COO Evamp Sanga, Mr. Muhammad Tayyab Director Ciklum, Mr. Zain ul Hassan Khan Product Owner Elixir and many more representatives from the industry.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Education Aurora Lead Hughes Telenor Zong May Bank Alfalah Limited Event From Government Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

31 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

3 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

6 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

36 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

36 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.