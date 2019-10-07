Academic activities resume in quake-hit Mirpur schools

Educational institutions reopened in Mirpur and surrounding areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after two weeks of the severe earthquake of September 24

The academic activities resumed in both private and public sector educational institutions in the buildings which were declared fit for the job.

Girl students of Home Economics College of Mirpur University of Science and Technology were seen taking examination papers at the centers set up in tents.

Buildings of educational institutions in Mirpur were affected due to the earthquake.

According to Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz, out of 289 buildings, almost 100 buildings were found safe, whereas tents were provided to 189 educational institutions, whose buildings were found unfit for further use by the experts.