Academic activities right from secondary to higher learning gradually resumed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :After a break of six months, the academic activities right from secondary to higher learning have been resumed from Tuesday in all schools, colleges and universities of Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts under implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Prior to resuming academic activities, the managements of public and private sectors schools, colleges and universities have disinfected the classes by conducting spray and also arranged sanitizer materials in their respective institutes with strict advices to students to use masks before appearing in the classes. On the directives of the managements concerned, the owners of students and teachers vans and busses also fumigated their vehicles as a part of safety measures against COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, though thin attendance of students in secondary schools was witnessed in all public and private sectors educational institutes as majority of parents were seen reluctant to send their children in view of threats of COVID-19.

However, the situation in higher secondary schools, colleges and universities was different where large number of SSC Part-I and Part-II, HCS Part-I and Part-II and final year's students were appeared to attend their classes.

It may be mentioned here that the government had closed the academic activities in educational institutes along with other social, trade and business dealings in public places in March 2020 after spread over pandemic COVID-19. However, after controlling the pandemic, the government has decided to gradually recommence the academic activities with strict implementation of SOPs.