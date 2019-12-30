UrduPoint.com
Academic Council Of Islamia University Approves New Faculties

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved two new faculties at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur including faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Veterinary.

The 148th meeting of the academic council was held under the chair of Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice-Chancellor which approved the proposal of the addition of two new faculties in already existing seven faculties.

Launching of two PhD programs in Commerce and Eastern Medicine was also approved.

New MPhil programs in Animal Sciences and Signal Processing Engineering were also proved.

The council also approved the start of BS Media Studies and IT in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar besides opening BS BioMedical Engineering in the main campus. The revised syllabus of various programs at Bachelor's, Master and MPhil level were also approved. BS programs in Applied Microbiology, Physiology, Forestry, International Relations were also approved. Setup of Executive Training Centre for faculty development was also approved.

