Academic Counil MNS UET approves new programs, curriculum, online exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Academic Council of MNS University of Engineering and Technology (MNS UET) Multan has approved new degree programs, curriculums, and all rules and regulations regarding online admissions, online exams and online modes of education.

According to Vice-Chancellor, Engr Prof Dr. Aamir Ijaz, the methodology to teach the Holy Quran to all undergraduate programs was also formulated. The approval to launch the university's own Research Journal was also granted in the Council's meeting.

The 3rd meeting of Academic Council approved curriculums of BS Civil Engineering, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Chemistry, MPhil in Civil Engineering, and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering degree programs.

All these programs are likely to start in Fall 2020. Further, all rules and regulations regarding online admission, online exam, and online mode of education due to the situation arisen by COVID-19 were also approved.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz also talked about the annual progress of all departments, research productivity and improvement in the online mode of education. HEC ranked all the universities regarding their online education readiness and MNS UET scored 84% marks in HEC ranking.

More than 50 IF journal publications were published by the faculty members of MNS UET during academic year 2019-20. In spite of the scarcity of space University is been able to start new market-driven Engineering and Technology programs and at the moment its offering BSc degree programs in Electrical and Chemical Engineering, Engineering and Technology Programs in the disciplines of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical, BCSC, BSc Mathematics and Physics, BBA and MSc's in Mathematics and Physics along with two MPhil Programs in Chemical and Electrical Engineering.