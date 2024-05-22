Open Menu

Academic Staff Of QAU Meet Chairman HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

A delegation of the Academic Staff Association(ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad held a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A delegation of the Academic Staff Association(ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad held a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.

President Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Vice President Dr Aneesa Sultan, General Secretary Dr Khalid Saleem and Joint Secretary Dr Fakhar Bilal attended the meeting, said a press release.

During the meeting, the ASA cabinet highlighted the financial challenge faced by the nation’s top-ranking institute of higher learning, Quaid-i-Azam University.

The Chairman HEC was apprised of the fact that the normal functioning of the university was affected due to a shortage of funds.

ASA argued that the Tenure Track System is highly competitive and was particularly devised to attract and motivate highly capable and productive faculty members. ASA said that the system was incentivised through a better pay package, however, due to only intermittent salary revision, the TTS now falls much behind than the regular BPS package, with no post-retirement pension or benefits.

ASA-QAU pleaded a case of a 60% increase in TTS salary to match the increase in other government employees over the past several years.

Further, the ASA demanded a proportional annual increase in salaries as announced by the government for all government employees.

The Chairman HEC shared the view of ASA about the insufficiency of the higher education budget in the face of increasing expenditures.

He promised to plead the case of an increase in budget with the government. He also informed that the case of TTS salary increase has already been taken up by the HEC with the government.

He agreed to issue a fresh rejoinder to the government on this matter. He also elaborated that HEC is extending its technical and financial support to universities for the implementation of solar energy and promised that QAU will have a special consideration, in this regard.

This will significantly help QAU to mitigate exorbitant energy costs adversely affecting its budget, he maintained.

The ASA thanked the Chairman for affording time for the meeting and agreed to continue communicating the issues faced by the academic community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Education Budget Mukhtar Ahmed HEC All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

9 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

5 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

5 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana bes ..

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

37 seconds ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

6 minutes ago
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

38 seconds ago
 New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

40 seconds ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

28 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

30 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

31 seconds ago
 IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Li ..

IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Education