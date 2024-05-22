Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of the Academic Staff Association(ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad held a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A delegation of the Academic Staff Association(ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad held a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.

President Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Vice President Dr Aneesa Sultan, General Secretary Dr Khalid Saleem and Joint Secretary Dr Fakhar Bilal attended the meeting, said a press release.

During the meeting, the ASA cabinet highlighted the financial challenge faced by the nation’s top-ranking institute of higher learning, Quaid-i-Azam University.

The Chairman HEC was apprised of the fact that the normal functioning of the university was affected due to a shortage of funds.

ASA argued that the Tenure Track System is highly competitive and was particularly devised to attract and motivate highly capable and productive faculty members. ASA said that the system was incentivised through a better pay package, however, due to only intermittent salary revision, the TTS now falls much behind than the regular BPS package, with no post-retirement pension or benefits.

ASA-QAU pleaded a case of a 60% increase in TTS salary to match the increase in other government employees over the past several years.

Further, the ASA demanded a proportional annual increase in salaries as announced by the government for all government employees.

The Chairman HEC shared the view of ASA about the insufficiency of the higher education budget in the face of increasing expenditures.

He promised to plead the case of an increase in budget with the government. He also informed that the case of TTS salary increase has already been taken up by the HEC with the government.

He agreed to issue a fresh rejoinder to the government on this matter. He also elaborated that HEC is extending its technical and financial support to universities for the implementation of solar energy and promised that QAU will have a special consideration, in this regard.

This will significantly help QAU to mitigate exorbitant energy costs adversely affecting its budget, he maintained.

The ASA thanked the Chairman for affording time for the meeting and agreed to continue communicating the issues faced by the academic community.