Academic Staff Of QAU Meet Chairman HEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM
A delegation of the Academic Staff Association(ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad held a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A delegation of the Academic Staff Association(ASA) of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad held a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.
President Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Vice President Dr Aneesa Sultan, General Secretary Dr Khalid Saleem and Joint Secretary Dr Fakhar Bilal attended the meeting, said a press release.
During the meeting, the ASA cabinet highlighted the financial challenge faced by the nation’s top-ranking institute of higher learning, Quaid-i-Azam University.
The Chairman HEC was apprised of the fact that the normal functioning of the university was affected due to a shortage of funds.
ASA argued that the Tenure Track System is highly competitive and was particularly devised to attract and motivate highly capable and productive faculty members. ASA said that the system was incentivised through a better pay package, however, due to only intermittent salary revision, the TTS now falls much behind than the regular BPS package, with no post-retirement pension or benefits.
ASA-QAU pleaded a case of a 60% increase in TTS salary to match the increase in other government employees over the past several years.
Further, the ASA demanded a proportional annual increase in salaries as announced by the government for all government employees.
The Chairman HEC shared the view of ASA about the insufficiency of the higher education budget in the face of increasing expenditures.
He promised to plead the case of an increase in budget with the government. He also informed that the case of TTS salary increase has already been taken up by the HEC with the government.
He agreed to issue a fresh rejoinder to the government on this matter. He also elaborated that HEC is extending its technical and financial support to universities for the implementation of solar energy and promised that QAU will have a special consideration, in this regard.
This will significantly help QAU to mitigate exorbitant energy costs adversely affecting its budget, he maintained.
The ASA thanked the Chairman for affording time for the meeting and agreed to continue communicating the issues faced by the academic community.
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms
IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh
More Stories From Education
-
NUML Convocation; 849 students conferred upon degrees17 seconds ago
-
CDWP okays Edu Ministry's plan for establishing 6 Danish Schools in GB, AJK18 seconds ago
-
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)45 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination20 hours ago
-
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign21 hours ago
-
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams1 day ago
-
Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU1 day ago
-
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE2 days ago
-
34 teachers suspended for being absent from duty2 days ago
-
KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation2 days ago
-
Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children2 days ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA2 days ago