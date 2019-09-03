ACCA organizes orientation workshop for students

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Monday organized two-day workshop for the position holders in matric and intermediate examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Peshawar to promote modern skills among students

The aim of the event was to motivate the position holders and their parents and to create awareness on the importance of building connections and developing modern skills to future-proof careers.

The ceremony was attended by position holders, parents, ACCA members, ACCA's Approved Learning Partners and senior profiles from leading employers.

The conversation leaders who spoke on the first day of the event shared their valuable inputs on the importance of connections in building a successful career. Sher Muhammad, Group Head HR, The Bank of Khyber, Nabeela Afridi, Manager Women Entrepreneurship Development, SMEDA, Saad Bashir, Associate Consultant, PwC Bangladesh, Suniel Jamil, Group General Manager Zakori Group of Industries and Afrasiab Ahsan Nawab, Head of Business Development North ACCA Pakistan were among the speakers.

Dr. Raza Ullah, Assistant Professor and Coordinator Academia Employer Linkage, Islamia College University Peshawar, Yawar Muhammad, Director Tax, Rafaqat Babar & Co. and Saad Bashir, Associate Consultant, PwC Bangladesh shared their opinions on how to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Asad Malik Mahmood, Business Development Manager Peshawar, ACCA shared his thought process on power of connections in today's evolving world which has a key impact on our professional and personal lives. He emphasized that the events like these reflect ACCA's commitment towards advancing the public interest and building future ready talent.

he Professionals' Academy of Commerce (PAC) and SKANS School of Accountancy also supported ACCA with the ceremony.