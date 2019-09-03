UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACCA Organizes Orientation Workshop For Students

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:50 AM

ACCA organizes orientation workshop for students

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Monday organized two-day workshop for the position holders in matric and intermediate examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Peshawar to promote modern skills among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Monday organized two-day workshop for the position holders in matric and intermediate examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Peshawar to promote modern skills among students.

The aim of the event was to motivate the position holders and their parents and to create awareness on the importance of building connections and developing modern skills to future-proof careers.

The ceremony was attended by position holders, parents, ACCA members, ACCA's Approved Learning Partners and senior profiles from leading employers.

The conversation leaders who spoke on the first day of the event shared their valuable inputs on the importance of connections in building a successful career. Sher Muhammad, Group Head HR, The Bank of Khyber, Nabeela Afridi, Manager Women Entrepreneurship Development, SMEDA, Saad Bashir, Associate Consultant, PwC Bangladesh, Suniel Jamil, Group General Manager Zakori Group of Industries and Afrasiab Ahsan Nawab, Head of Business Development North ACCA Pakistan were among the speakers.

Dr. Raza Ullah, Assistant Professor and Coordinator Academia Employer Linkage, Islamia College University Peshawar, Yawar Muhammad, Director Tax, Rafaqat Babar & Co. and Saad Bashir, Associate Consultant, PwC Bangladesh shared their opinions on how to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Asad Malik Mahmood, Business Development Manager Peshawar, ACCA shared his thought process on power of connections in today's evolving world which has a key impact on our professional and personal lives. He emphasized that the events like these reflect ACCA's commitment towards advancing the public interest and building future ready talent.

he Professionals' Academy of Commerce (PAC) and SKANS School of Accountancy also supported ACCA with the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Bangladesh Business BISE Women Bank Of Khyber Commerce Afridi Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

18 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

2 hours ago

Sikh girl marriage: Lahore High Court grants inter ..

20 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack Government Forces in Al Jaw ..

20 minutes ago

US Attorney General Drafted Law to Hasten Death Pe ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.