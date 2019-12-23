Accreditation committee visits UCAES of Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Accreditation Inspection Committee of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission (HEC) visited the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Science, the Islamia University Bahawalpur

The visit was aimed at evaluating the Department of Soil Science and Department of Forestry Range and Wildlife Management. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob briefed the delegation about on-going developmental projects at University College of Agriculture and Environmental Science.

Chairperson, NAEAC / Pro-Vice-Chancellor MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan Prof. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana explained the objectives and achievements of the council.

The team comprised Prof. Dr.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid Kharal, Dr. Jam Niaz Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair and Prof. Dr. Din Muhammad Zahid. Principal University College of Agriculture and Environmental Science Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil and Chairman Forestry Range and Wildlife Management Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Khan represented their respective departments to the subject expert.

The experts evaluated the two departments on the basis of standard TORs and checked infrastructure, laboratories, classrooms, experimental area, hostel facilities, medical facilities and sports facilities.

The team also interacted with faculty members and students of various sessions. The team appreciated academics and supporting facilities and hoped that development with good pace will be continued in future.