Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has notified two year accreditation to Electrical Department of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar's Kohat Campus

The accreditation has been given keeping in view the standard of Outcome Base education (OBE) in electrical department of Kohat Campus.

Vice Chancellor Kohat Campus, Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain welcomed the accreditation and praised the efforts of academia including Coordinator Kohat Campus, Dr. Muhammad Irfan and Chairman Electrical Department, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf.

He said that OBE system is an international standard and the degree acquired through the system under PEC is being recognized worldwide.