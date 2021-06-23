Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges foreign students

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has urged the foreign students to play the role of an ambassador of the university and attract more students from their respective countries for getting education at UVAS

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad was chairing a meeting with the UVAS’s foreign students on Wednesday. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Treasurer Muhammad Umar were also present on the occasion. The UVAS foreign students are from Nepal, Somalia, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Benin.

The Vice-Chancellor advised the foreign UVAS students to work hard and prepare for a better and successful professional life. He also advised all students to strictly follow corona SOPs to curb the pandemic. He also sought suggestions from the foreign students to identify the areas needing any improvement in education.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani sought guidance for enhancing education quality. Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf said that they are always available for the facilitating of students to resolve their issues while Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that it is the best time for all students to learn knowledge, skills and each other’s culture.