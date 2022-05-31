UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Chairs Senate Meetings Of UoM, UET Peshawar

Published May 31, 2022

Acting Governor chairs senate meetings of UoM, UET Peshawar

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday chaired separate sessions of Senate of University of Malakand (UoM) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar here at the Governor House

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday chaired separate sessions of Senate of University of Malakand (UoM) and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar here at the Governor House.

The Senate meetings approved annual budget of UoM and UET for the next financial year 2022-23. The meeting decided to form a committee on various allowances to be given to the employees of UoM.

The Senate directs UET Peshawar to adopt austerity policy and reduce unnecessary expenditure to control fiscal deficit.

UET Peshawar should generate its own resources and take concrete steps to reduce the fiscal deficit by relying on its own resources, it added.

The Acting Governor KP suggested the UET to commercialize its research department to increase the university's revenue, adding that universities should focus on world class research.

He deplored that unfortunately the public sector universities have become mere job providers in the province while unnecessary expenditure and excessive recruitment in universities have become a major cause of financial crises.

