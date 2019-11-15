Activity Room set up in daycare centre at Government College Women University Faisalabad

The Government College Women University department of Home Economics set up an activity room in daycare centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University department of Home Economics set up an activity room in daycare centre.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq inaugurated the room while Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Arts and Social Science Prof Farzana Hashmi, In-charge Daycare Centre Ayesha Hussain and others were also present.

The vice chancellor along with children cut a cake and later planted a sapling in the centre.