UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activity Room Set Up In Daycare Centre At Government College Women University Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Activity Room set up in daycare centre at Government College Women University Faisalabad

The Government College Women University department of Home Economics set up an activity room in daycare centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University department of Home Economics set up an activity room in daycare centre.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq inaugurated the room while Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Arts and Social Science Prof Farzana Hashmi, In-charge Daycare Centre Ayesha Hussain and others were also present.

The vice chancellor along with children cut a cake and later planted a sapling in the centre.

Related Topics

Zil-e-Huma Women Government

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

30 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

36 minutes ago

Gold price decrease Rs250 per tola 15 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

Pre-Inauguration ceremony of Islamabad Art Festiva ..

3 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a key role in creating ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.