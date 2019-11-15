- Home
Activity Room Set Up In Daycare Centre At Government College Women University Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:03 PM
The Government College Women University department of Home Economics set up an activity room in daycare centre
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq inaugurated the room while Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Arts and Social Science Prof Farzana Hashmi, In-charge Daycare Centre Ayesha Hussain and others were also present.
The vice chancellor along with children cut a cake and later planted a sapling in the centre.