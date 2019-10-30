ADC for early reopening of closed schools in Jamshoro

Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Jamshoro, Shoukat Ali Ujjan has directed for early reopening of all closed schools in the district and data of all retired and deceased employees should be removed from bio metric record

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Jamshoro , Shoukat Ali Ujjan has directed for early reopening of all closed schools in the district and data of all retired and deceased employees should be removed from bio metric record.

He said this while chairing a meeting of District Reforms and Oversight Committee at his office on Wednesday.

The Coordinator of Reform Support Unit (RSU) Qurban Ali Memon informed the meeting that Local Support Unit in a clarification had told the final list of school profiling would be issued by November 20, 2019.

Shoukat Ujjan emphasized that in order to improve standard of education monthly tests must be conducted and awards should be given to the students and teachers on their best performances.

The district education officer and all Taluka education officers should pay visits to the schools so that educational standard could be improved, he said and directed them to submit their reports in next meeting.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Majid Hussain Khokhar, Chief Monitoring Officer Muhammad Ibrahim Almani, Administrative Officer Mor Birhmani, Assistant Engineer Education Works Sanaullah Ansari and others were also attended the meeting.