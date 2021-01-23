Adjournment motion moved in KP Assembly to hold debate on salary issues of Peshawar University

The Jamaat-e- Islami on Saturday moved an adjourned motion to hold a debate in the provincial assembly to address the concerns of Peshawar University's employees over the half salary for the month of January due to financial crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Jamaat-e- Islami on Saturday moved an adjourned motion to hold a debate in the provincial assembly to address the concerns of Peshawar University's employees over the half salary for the month of January due to financial crisis.

The parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Inayatullah Khan submitted the adjourned motion in the assembly secretariat to discuss salary issue of the university.

A notification issued by the office of Registrar said that due to financial constraints the University was not able to disburse full salary to its employees for the month of January and only basic and personal pay would be given.

The adjournment motion says that in a situation where the outbreak of Covid-19 across the country has severely affected daily life and created harsh financial difficulties for people , such decision of the university administration would create further worsen the situation for employees.

The resolution says that Minister of Higher Education should inform the house about real facts and financial crisis of the university.

The Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) also expressed concern over the notification and said that denying the basic right to its employees by the university administration was totally unjustified.

PUTA President Dr Fazl Nasir convened an emergency cabinet meeting soon after the notification and said that it was responsibility of the state and the government to pay for the basic services including education and health.