Admission Campaign Launched For Primary School Children

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM

Director Primary Schools Education Mirpurkhas Mumtaz Ali Khero has emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every child, and knowledge is key to facing challenges

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Director Primary Schools Education Mirpurkhas Mumtaz Ali Khero has emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every child, and knowledge is key to facing challenges.

He made these remarks while inaugurating an admission campaign at Government Boys and Girls Primary school Railway Colony Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Director urged teachers to participate fully in the campaign and ensure all children are admitted to government schools.

In his address, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri highlighted the Sindh government's efforts to promote quality education, including improving schools and providing free textbooks.

