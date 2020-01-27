Admission for M.Ph/PhD open till Feb 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that its admission (Spring 2020) for MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) will be open till February 14.

As per the University's annual Calendar, there will be no further extension in this date, a press release on Monday said. The admissions could be applied through Online.

The Admission test for these merit-based programs will be held from February 17 to 24.

The merit list of the selected candidates would be placed at the University's website soon after the conclusion of the test.

According to the Director Admissions, the merit-scheme is in line with the University's policy, ensuring quality education as per the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.