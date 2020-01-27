Admission for M.Ph/PhD open till Feb. 14: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that its admission (Spring 2020) for MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) will be open till February 14.As per the University's annual Calendar, there will be no further extension in this date.

The admissions could be applied through Online.The Admission test for these merit-based programs will be held from February 17 to 24.The merit list of the selected candidates would be placed at the University's website soon after the conclusion of the test.