Admission in post-graduates programmes till Friday: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive admission forms of MSc/MA/MEd/ Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA programmes till November 15 (Friday) for semester autumn 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will receive admission forms of MSc/MA/MEd/ Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA programmes till November 15 (Friday) for semester autumn 2019.

The admission date was extended last week on the demand of the interested students. However, they were asked to pay 50 percent extra charges to get them enrolled in these programmes. The last date for admission was expired on October 26. The special chance for admission was extended to both, continuing and fresh students, said director admission. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the eligible candidates will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Admission forms and prospectuses have been made available at the sale points, the university's regional campuses and coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

The same has also been placed at the university's website.

Online admission facility is also available. The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process, mainly through digital transformation.

Special facilitation desks have set up at the university's regional offices across the country to guide and help the students.

