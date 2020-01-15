UrduPoint.com
Admission Test For Diploma In Psychology On Jan 29: Islamia College

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

The Islamia College Peshawar Wednesday notified that written test for admission in Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology would be held on January 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia College Peshawar Wednesday notified that written test for admission in Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology would be held on January 29.

The last date for submission of admission form for the test is January 27 while merit list would be displayed on January 30 and admission on January 31.

