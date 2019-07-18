Admission test for MS, PhD in USPCAS-W to be held on July 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The entry test for admission in MS and PhD programs at US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019

Three Centers have been established for the test in Water Center Mehran University Jamshoro, Islamabad and Quetta, whereas the test will start at same time in all Centers at 10:00 am.