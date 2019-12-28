Admission Test In Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi To Be Held On Dec 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:27 PM
Admission test at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) for new semester Spring-2020 will be held on December 29, at 10 a.m in the main campus at Shahra-e-Faisal here
The MAJU has offered admissions for its next semester in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biosciences, Accounting & Finance, Psychology, BBA, Management Science, Electrical Engineering, Economics & Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain Management and other disciplines, said a spokes person of the MAJU on Saturday.
More over MAJU has also announced admissions for its Ph-D degree program in Management Science, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science during next semester.