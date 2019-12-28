Admission test in Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi to be held on Dec 29

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Admission test at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) for new semester Spring-2020 will be held on December 29, at 10 a.m in the main campus at Shahra-e-Faisal here.

The MAJU has offered admissions for its next semester in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biosciences, Accounting & Finance, Psychology, BBA, Management Science, Electrical Engineering, Economics & Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain Management and other disciplines, said a spokes person of the MAJU on Saturday.

More over MAJU has also announced admissions for its Ph-D degree program in Management Science, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science during next semester.