Admission Underway In Islamia University For 122 Academic Programs

Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Admission underway in Islamia University for 122 academic programs

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched admission drive for fall semester 2019 offering 122 programs in the morning session and 84 evening academic programs at undergraduate and Master level across 5 campuses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched admission drive for fall semester 2019 offering 122 programs in the morning session and 84 evening academic programs at undergraduate and Master level across 5 campuses.

On the direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, a special facilitation centre has been established for students at Abbasia Campus, while special desks are also set-up in affiliated colleges in all three districts of Bahawalpur division. Candidates can apply online on University admission portal https://oadmissions.iub.edu.pk and the last date to submit applications is 19 September.

Faculty of Arts offers admissions in Economics, English, International Relations, library and Information Sciences, Media Studies, Political Sciences, Public Administration, Gender Studies and urdu & Iqbaliat departments.

Faculty of education offers admissions in subjects of Applied Psychology, Education, Educational Training, sports Sciences and Social Work while faculty of Islamic Learning provides admissions in subjects of Arabic, History, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Persian and Law. Departments of Management Sciences, Commerce and IT are also offering admissions at Bachelor and Master level. Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geography, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics are part of faculty of sciences providing admissions. Professional degrees Pharm-D, BSc Agricultures, Veterinary and Fine Arts are also opened for admission.

