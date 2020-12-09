Admissions continue at IIUI till Dec 24

The admissions in more than 100 degree programs of various departments of all 9 faculties at International Islamic University (IIU) are in full swing. The applicants could apply online till the last date fixed as December 24,2020, said a press release on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The admissions in more than 100 degree programs of various departments of all 9 faculties at International Islamic University (IIU) are in full swing. The applicants could apply online till the last date fixed as December 24,2020, said a press release on Wednesday.

The university has offered admissions in BS, MA/MSc, LLB,LLM, BBA,MBA MS and PhD programs of 9 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Shariah and Law, Usuluddin (Islamic studies), Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology and Arabic.

The applicants could apply by visiting the IIUI website www.iiu.edu.pk or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk.

Male applicants could also call on 051-9019567 and female applicants could call on 051-9019327 for guidance and details.