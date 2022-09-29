Admissions continue in Sindh University in different degree programmes for academic year 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The admissions to different bachelor and master degree programmes at University of Sindh, Jamshoro and all its campuses are underway for the academic year 2023.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that 10 more disciplines/ degree programmes had also been introduced by the university for the new academic session 2023. These programmers had been introduced in view of the increasing demand for employment in various domestic institutions, he added.

The forms for admissions to the degree programmes can be filled online by registering at the official website of the university (www.usindh.edu.pk).

The spokesman said 10 new bachelor and master degree programmes were launched after conducting a proper survey in the national job market about the employment opportunities. These job-oriented degree programmes include BS Data Science, BS English Language Teacher education, BS Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination, BS Economics and Finance, BS Public Health, BS Poultry Farming and Management, BS Disaster Management, BS Coastal and Marine Sciences and B.Ed. 1.5 as well as 2.5-year programmes (3-day a week i.e. Friday, Saturday & Sunday).

The spokesperson said that under the vision and foresight of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the above-mentioned degree programmes had been introduced, bearing in mind the increasing demand of these degrees in the national job market.

He said that innumerable vacancies were being announced in both public and private sector organizations and institutions related to aforementioned programmes.

"The B.Ed. 1.5 and 2.5 years degree programmes have been started to give training and teaching skills especially to the newly recruited PST and JEST teachers and also for those who aspire to be school teachers in future", the spokesman said.

He said that the graduates of the newly introduced degrees would emerge victorious in securing suitable positions in Federal investigation agency (FIA), Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh/ Punjab and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that the above-mentioned 10 disciplines were job-oriented and those who will complete their degree with required knowledge would not have to worry about employment after completion of their degrees.