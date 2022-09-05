Admissions for academic session 2023 at SU to start from Sep 10

The admission committee, University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start online registration for admissions to the bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic year 2023 from September 10, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The admission committee, University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to start online registration for admissions to the bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic year 2023 from September 10, 2022.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Monday, under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, in which all the members of the admission committee participated.

The meeting scheduled that the online registration for admissions to bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic year 2023 will start from September 10, which will continue till October 9, 2022.

Similarly, the entry test for admissions to bachelor degree programmes will be held in three phases i.e. on October 30, November 16, and November 23, 2022. The first provisional merit list will be displayed on November 10, the second merit list on November 25, whereas the third provisional selection list on December 5, 2022. The classes of the new academic session will commence from January 2, 2023.

Earlier, the Director Admissions Dr Ayaz Keerio briefed about the preparations and admissions to the members.