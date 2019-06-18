UrduPoint.com
Admissions For Fall Semester 2019 At IIUI To Continue Till June 21

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

Admissions for Fall Semester 2019 at IIUI to continue till June 21

Admissions process for Fall Semester 2019 in nine faculties of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) was in full swing and last date for submission of forms and fee has been announced as June 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Admissions process for Fall Semester 2019 in nine faculties of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) was in full swing and last date for submission of forms and fee has been announced as June 21.

A large number of applicants across the country, especially, from twin cities taking keen interest in admission of more than 100 degree programs at IIUI, a press release said on Tuesday.

A separate information desks in both male and female campuses have been established to facilitate the applicants.

Male applicants can call on 051-9019567 for any query, while female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance regarding admission process.

Admission can be applied online (only) by visiting the website www.iiu.edu.pk where online form, eligibility criteria and fee structure has been given in detail. Applicants can also visit university facebook page @iiu.isbpk where admission advertisement and relevant information has been posted.

