UrduPoint.com

Admissions To Close On April 18, Examinations Begins From April 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Admissions to close on April 18, examinations begins from April 25

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set April 18 as the last date for second phase admissions for the semester Spring, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set April 18 as the last date for second phase admissions for the semester Spring, 2022.

The programs offered at this stage include Associate Degree Programs, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Postgraduate Diploma Programs and Certificate Courses. Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs are available online at the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry, final examinations of BA (Associate Degree), Associate Degree in education, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in (Human Resource Management, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.

Ed, BBA, BS Accounting and Finance and Certificate courses will start simultaneously across the country from April 25 and will continue till June 22.

Date-sheet has been uploaded on the University's website (www.aiou.edu.pk) while roll number slips have also been uploaded on students' CMS portals.

The University has set up examination centers across the country to facilitate students at the nearest places of their residence and work.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University April June Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in It ..

Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in Its Ramadan Activity and Win Exc ..

5 minutes ago
 Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic ..

Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic condition

17 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Russia Will Have More Official Adversaries After S ..

Russia Will Have More Official Adversaries After Sweden, Finland Join NATO - Med ..

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 10,052 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 10,052 new COVID-19 infections, 22 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 Tractor production increase 13.47% in 9 months

Tractor production increase 13.47% in 9 months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.