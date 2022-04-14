Admissions to close on April 18, examinations begins from April 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set April 18 as the last date for second phase admissions for the semester Spring, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set April 18 as the last date for second phase admissions for the semester Spring, 2022.

The programs offered at this stage include Associate Degree Programs, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Postgraduate Diploma Programs and Certificate Courses. Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs are available online at the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry, final examinations of BA (Associate Degree), Associate Degree in education, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in (Human Resource Management, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.

Ed, BBA, BS Accounting and Finance and Certificate courses will start simultaneously across the country from April 25 and will continue till June 22.

Date-sheet has been uploaded on the University's website (www.aiou.edu.pk) while roll number slips have also been uploaded on students' CMS portals.

The University has set up examination centers across the country to facilitate students at the nearest places of their residence and work.