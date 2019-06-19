UrduPoint.com
Aga Khan University Wins Medical Quiz Contest

Wed 19th June 2019

Aga Khan University (AKU) here on Wednesday won the All Pakistan Medical Quiz competition organized by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU)

The two-day event was participated by 16 teams of students, representing different medical colleges and universities from across the country.

The semi-final round of the competition was won, after a tough contest, by the teams of AKU, JSMU, Liaqat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

It was however, Daniyal Aamir and Kamlesh Mahesh who lifted the trophy by winning the final round against DUHS team.

JSMU Vice Chancellor, Prof.

S.M.Tariq addressing the concluding ceremony of the event, congratulating the participants and the winners, highlighted the importance of healthy competition for all-round personality development of the students.

He also thanked Dr Fozia Siddiqui (Aga Khan University), Dr Ahmer (Civil Hospital Burns Centre),and Dr Saqib Ansari (National Institute of Blood Diseases) for judging the event.

Dr Fozia Siddiqui of AKU suggested holding more such quiz competitions on regular basis, with provision for contest on specialized subjects on medicine.

Dr Ghazala Usman, Chairperson, JSMU Student Council offered vote of thanks.

