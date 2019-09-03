Agri exhibition begins at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday opened agricultural exhibition at Expo Centre, in which more than 140 universities-made technologies were put on display

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) -:The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday opened agricultural exhibition at Expo Centre, in which more than 140 universities-made technologies were put on display.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf flanked by deans and directors inaugurated the expo centre.

The university scientists, faculty and students' technologies were staged at 70 stalls of all faculties for the agricultural lovers who thronged the expo in droves to know about latest agri trends.

The expo comprises new varieties, techniques, methods, university patents, innovative ideas, regarding agriculture, veterinary, animal sciences, farm machinery, engineering, social sciences, basic sciences, food, nutrition textile and paintings etc.

Addressing on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that expo had become a permanent feature of the university as all university technologies would remain displayed all the year under one roof for visitors.

"We need to commercialize our technologies so that heavy import in the country could be reduced," he said and added that academia- industry strengthened ties would help raise income of people, way of living and to alleviate poverty.

He said that one idea could change the society. He urged the researches to work on the real issues of the common man.

He urged the industry to point out areas of research work, so that UAF scientists can increase their role in addressing the issues.

He said that scientists should come up with out-of-the-box solutions to problems of the general public, industry and farming community.