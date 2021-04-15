Agriculture research center to be set up at IUB with help of China

The Chinese news agency China Economic Net has appreciated the vision of the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for the promotion of agricultural research in the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese news agency China Economic Net has appreciated the vision of the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for the promotion of agricultural research in the university. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, a research centre will be set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture China and Sichuan Agricultural University China to promote inter-cropping technology. Prof. Dr Yang Wenyu has successfully experimented with corn and soybean inter-cropping which is becoming very popular in Pakistan.

According to Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, using this technology will help to meet the growing nutritional needs of Pakistan. Will get in particular, increasing the production of the edible oil can save valuable foreign exchange and improve the supply of food for livestock. Nature has provided Pakistan with the best natural source of solar energy which can make better use of inter-cropping technology.

The Vice-Chancellor said that in view of these factors, Islamia University Bahawalpur has planned to set up the Chinese Agricultural Research Institute for research on intercropping technology.

It has been decided to set up a research centre in collaboration with the university. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Sichuan University soon under which 20 students from Islamia University Bahawalpur will be sent to China for scholarship on PhD. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the unprecedented development of the great friendly neighbouring country is a shining example for us to benefit from which students and teachers will be exchanged with Chinese universities to promote scientific research and technology exchange. The establishment of a research centre at Islamia University Bahawalpur has also benefited the local farming community.

He said that next year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. On this occasion, the establishment of a Modern Research Center at Islamia University Bahawalpur would be a great gift for promoting research activities by both countries. Many development and industrial projects will be launched in South Punjab. In this regard, cooperation with Chinese universities and institutions in engineering, information technology, agriculture, veterinary, medicine and other scientific fields will pave new avenues for development and prosperity.