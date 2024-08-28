Agriculture University Holds Academic Council Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 08:39 PM
The 56th academic council meeting of The University of Agriculture, Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 56th academic council meeting of The University of Agriculture, Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht.
The meeting was attended by all Deans including Professors and elected members. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the secretary of the meeting, Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmad presented the agenda of the meeting.
Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed the participants of the meeting.
The council gave its approval after discussing various academic items for academic improvement of the university, including starting new undergraduate degree programs as BS Agriculture Development, BS Development Studies, BS Economics and BS Sociology programs.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht thanked the participants for organizing the successful meeting and said that practical steps are needed to get the university out of the financial crisis, the university employees should play their role in the development of the university, the curriculum of the students and focus on co-curricular activities and training.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Education
-
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain6 hours ago
-
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 296 hours ago
-
Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 156 hours ago
-
KU announces results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assis ..9 hours ago
-
St. Patrick’s High School Organizes Sabeel on Chalem at St. Patrick's High School2 days ago
-
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts5 days ago
-
Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 20245 days ago
-
Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC5 days ago
-
Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees6 days ago
-
PU teachers disown elected body, condemns personal usage of ASA6 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk7 days ago
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU7 days ago