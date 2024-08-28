Agriculture University holds academic council meeting

The 56th academic council meeting of The University of Agriculture, Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 56th academic council meeting of The University of Agriculture, Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht.

The meeting was attended by all Deans including Professors and elected members. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the secretary of the meeting, Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmad presented the agenda of the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed the participants of the meeting.

The council gave its approval after discussing various academic items for academic improvement of the university, including starting new undergraduate degree programs as BS Agriculture Development, BS Development Studies, BS Economics and BS Sociology programs.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht thanked the participants for organizing the successful meeting and said that practical steps are needed to get the university out of the financial crisis, the university employees should play their role in the development of the university, the curriculum of the students and focus on co-curricular activities and training.