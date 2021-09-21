UrduPoint.com

Agriculture University To Start New Era Of Prosperity: VC Gomal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:17 PM

Agriculture University to start new era of prosperity: VC Gomal

Vice Chancellor, Gomal University, Dr Masroor Elahi has said that with the establishment of Agriculture University in the district, a new era of development and prosperity would usher in the region

DIKHAN, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor, Gomal University, Dr Masroor Elahi has said that with the establishment of Agriculture University in the district, a new era of development and prosperity would usher in the region.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters at his office here Tuesday. He said that on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman, the 107th Syndicate Meeting was held where 14 members cast their vote in favor of establishment of Agriculture University in DI Khan.

He informed that the agriculture faculty members inducted on contract basis in the past at Gomal University,now have been deputed in Agriculture University where their services would be made on permanent basis after completion of legal formalities.

Dr Masrur said that the students residing in DIKhan and other adjoining areas would be prioritized at the Agriculture University adding the varsity would also help address the issue of unemployment in the district.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Vote Agriculture Gomal

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs100

Gold prices increase by Rs100

5 minutes ago
 Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

5 minutes ago
 Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

6 minutes ago
 Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indi ..

Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indian slavery

6 minutes ago
 PU awards five PhD degrees

PU awards five PhD degrees

6 minutes ago
 NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.