Agriculture University to start new era of prosperity: VC Gomal

DIKHAN, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor, Gomal University, Dr Masroor Elahi has said that with the establishment of Agriculture University in the district, a new era of development and prosperity would usher in the region.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters at his office here Tuesday. He said that on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman, the 107th Syndicate Meeting was held where 14 members cast their vote in favor of establishment of Agriculture University in DI Khan.

He informed that the agriculture faculty members inducted on contract basis in the past at Gomal University,now have been deputed in Agriculture University where their services would be made on permanent basis after completion of legal formalities.

Dr Masrur said that the students residing in DIKhan and other adjoining areas would be prioritized at the Agriculture University adding the varsity would also help address the issue of unemployment in the district.