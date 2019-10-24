UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi Assumes Charge As District Education Officer Matiari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi assumes charge as District Education Officer Matiari

Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi on Thursday assumed the charge of the office of District Education Officer (Primary) Matiari and directed all officers concerned to ensure attendance of primary school teachers in the schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi on Thursday assumed the charge of the office of District Education Officer (Primary) Matiari and directed all officers concerned to ensure attendance of primary school teachers in the schools.

After assuming charge, he chaired an introductory meeting with officers of education department at his office.

Jagsi directed the officers to pay visits to the primary schools to check attendance of teachers on daily basis.

He said he would also pay visits to primary schools to check attendance of teachers, adding that strict action would also be taken against those who were found to be absent from the duty.

Related Topics

Education Matiari All From

Recent Stories

Inspired Northern upset fancied Southern Punjab to ..

25 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Cricket Friendshi ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia's Morales claims victory in disputed elect ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Syria-Style Anti-Terrorist Op Could Have S ..

2 minutes ago

Attack on AJK to turn India into a graveyard of it ..

33 minutes ago

Arish and Faizan shine as Northern and Sindh win o ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.