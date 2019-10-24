Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi assumes charge as District Education Officer Matiari

(@imziishan)

Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi on Thursday assumed the charge of the office of District Education Officer (Primary) Matiari and directed all officers concerned to ensure attendance of primary school teachers in the schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Aijaz Ahmad Jagsi on Thursday assumed the charge of the office of District Education Officer ( Primary Matiari and directed all officers concerned to ensure attendance of primary school teachers in the schools.

After assuming charge, he chaired an introductory meeting with officers of education department at his office.

Jagsi directed the officers to pay visits to the primary schools to check attendance of teachers on daily basis.

He said he would also pay visits to primary schools to check attendance of teachers, adding that strict action would also be taken against those who were found to be absent from the duty.