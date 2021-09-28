AIMS school and college carry out vaccination drive

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) The AIMS School and College has carried out COVID-19 vaccination drive for the students at its campus in Murree Expressway, Islamabad through MAWA Trust.

In a statement, the school administration says all the students under 18 years of age with limit of 15 years have been provided COVID-19 vaccine. T

his initiative has helped to spread awareness among students and their families to get vaccinated and adopt preventive measures of wearing mask and maintaining 6-feet distance at the school.

The MAWA Trust has carried-out this vaccination drive in the school to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 53 students have received first dose of vaccine at the school premises.

Syed Imtiaz Ali Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer, The AIMS School & College said, our initiative was to ensure that all the students get vaccine in safe and protective environment and MAWA Trust facilitated in vaccination to the children at the school premises. The AIMS School & College has carried-out varied COVID-19 awareness sessions at the school and ensured compliance of safety protocols to protect children from this pandemic.

The AIMS School & College has been established in May 2011 in the capital city Islamabad to provide quality education, particularly to the students of underdeveloped areas.