AIOU Aims To Digitize Examination Process

Published February 26, 2024 | 05:58 PM

AIOU aims to digitize examination process

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has launched a new initiative to improve the examination system of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has launched a new initiative to improve the examination system of the university.

According to the AIOU, the aim of this initiative is to digitize the process of creating question papers. This will help to prevent duplication, eliminate unfair means and save time.

To implement the new system, a training workshop was organized for faculty members from the Faculty of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Sciences.

During the workshop, the faculty members were trained on the creation of an "item bank" of question papers.

Items (question papers) for BS (ODL) programs will be created in the first phase, followed by the development of an item bank for Matriculation, FA, Associate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma Programs, Teachers Training Programs, MPhil and PhD programs in the second phase.

Each course will have an item bank with 300 MCQs, 100 short questions and 50 long questions.

The examination department will be able to prepare the paper for any course in no time with the help of course coordinators, faculty members and experts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the old pattern of papers did not have MCQs, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed the examination department to include MCQs for the convenience and better understanding of the students.

