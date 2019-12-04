AIOU-ALIGHT develops partnership to attend 'out-of-school children'

UrduPoint.com
Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) ALIGHT here on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to bring the 'out of school children' in the educational net

Under the bilateral arrangement, ALIGHT will set up two non-formal schools for juveniles and establish a virtual teacher training academy (VTTA) at the University's institute of information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The letter of intent was inked by the University's Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer and the country's representative ALIGHT Pakistan Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema, in presence of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

Through the VTTA, ALIGHT will streamline teachers' training for online and distance education and improve and increase pedagogical knowledge and management skills for educators.

The proposed academy will include tailor-made content for teachers, head teachers, field managers, middle managers, officers, master trainers, and other management and teaching staff.

AIOU will provide accreditation/certification to participants and free access to campuses across Pakistan to ALIGHT. The training courses will be available for both non-formal and formal streams.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the AIOU will join the nation in the task of community's engagement and mobilization to promote the cause of education.

Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema in his remarks on the occasion said, he considered the AIOU as a best partner to educate the youth. He also highlighted the initiatives and steps taken by them for promoting education in the country, particularly for the youth.

The ceremony was also addressed by the University's Dean of Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Director International exchange and collaboration office Dr. Zahid Majeed, who elaborated the AIOU's consistent efforts for meeting the educational needs of the society and ensuring education to all.

