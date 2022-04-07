AIOU announces 18th April as deadline for second phase admission

Admissions for the second phase of Spring Semester 2022 in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue till April 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Admissions for the second phase of Spring Semester 2022 in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue till April 18.

The admissions includes MSc/Postgraduate Diploma Programs/Associate Degree Programs/BS Programs, Teacher Training Programs (MA, M.Ed and B.Ed) and Certificate Courses. Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

According to Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, Director, Department of Home Affairs, application for admission in any program can be made only under online mode.

He said that the students who do not have the facility of internet, can go to the regional office and apply online using the free facility of computer and internet. For this purpose, 'Student Facilitation Desk' has been set up in all the regional offices of the university where the staff of the university will provide all possible facilities and assistance to the students.

It is informed that residents of any country in the world or Pakistanis residing abroad can also enroll in these programs, and the whole process from admission to graduation for international students is online.

It should be noted that in the last semester i.e Fall 2021, students from 22 countries have enrolled in various educational programs. Among these countries are USA, UK, Germany, Canada, China, South Africa, Australia, Bahrain, Dubai, Hong Kong, Greece, Italy, Kuwait, Spain, Sweden, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah, etc.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has directed for launching educational programs in partnership with other universities of other countries to meet the requirements of modern times not only for the students residing in Pakistan but also for the Pakistanis residing in different countries of the world.