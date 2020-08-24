AIOU announces 31st August as last date for admission in matric, FA

Deadline for the submission of admission forms for programmes offered in the 1st phase of Autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and FA is 31st August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deadline for the submission of admission forms for programmes offered in the 1st phase of Autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and FA is 31st August.

Candidates with middle pass certificate can apply for admission in matriculation while eligibility criteria for admission in FA is matriculation.

Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz,informed that no decision has been made so far to extend the deadline for admission in these programmes.

Therefore, interested candidates are instructed to send admission forms along with the university copy of the challan form and attested copies of required educational certificates to 'Director Admissions, Block 4, AIOU' on or before 31 st August.

Admission forms and prospectuses for these programmes are available at the main campus of the university as well as regional campuses and prospectus sales points established throughout the country. Information about the prospectus sales points is available on the university website and admission forms can also be downloaded from the university website.

Moreover, the deadline for the submission of admission forms for face to face programmes including BS, MSc, MBA, M Phil and PhD programmes is September 8. Admission in these programmes can be applied through online mode only. For any further information, the candidates may access the university website.