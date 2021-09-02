AIOU announces admission in BA Associate Degrees, Teacher Training Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admission for the second phase of autumn Semester 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admission for the second phase of autumn Semester 2021.

According to AIOU, in this phase, admissions in BA general (Associate Degree in Arts), B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce), 2-year associate degree in education, 1.5, 2.5, and 4 years B.Ed is announced.

For admission in BA General and B.Com, the candidate must have passed all compulsory courses in Secondary and Higher Secondary including English.

Eligibility for admission in Associate Degree in Education is 45% with FA / FSC. MA / MSc / BS or BA Honors (four years) qualification is required for admission in 1.5 years B.Ed.

While students who have obtained FA / FSC or equivalent education (Second Division) are eligible for admission in the four-year B.Ed program.

In BA General (Associate Degree) and B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce) students who are getting enrolled in the first semester or continuing students can apply through both online and manual systems, while in other programs candidates must apply online for admission.

Four-year BS (ODL Mode) programs in 10 subjects are also being offered in this phase, including Accounting and Finance, Arabic, English, Gender and Women's Studies, Instructional Design and Technology, library and Information Sciences, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, urdu and Islamic Studies with seven specializations (General, Qur'an and Tafsir, Sharia, Hadith and Hadith Sciences, Sharia Studies, Dars-e- Nizami and Interfaith Studies).

Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The last date for admission in any program is 18th October. For more information regarding admission, students can call 051-111 112 468 or email at admn@aiou.edu.pk.