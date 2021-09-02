UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Admission In BA Associate Degrees, Teacher Training Programs

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:39 PM

AIOU announces admission in BA Associate Degrees, Teacher Training Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admission for the second phase of autumn Semester 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admission for the second phase of autumn Semester 2021.

According to AIOU, in this phase, admissions in BA general (Associate Degree in Arts), B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce), 2-year associate degree in education, 1.5, 2.5, and 4 years B.Ed is announced.

For admission in BA General and B.Com, the candidate must have passed all compulsory courses in Secondary and Higher Secondary including English.

Eligibility for admission in Associate Degree in Education is 45% with FA / FSC. MA / MSc / BS or BA Honors (four years) qualification is required for admission in 1.5 years B.Ed.

While students who have obtained FA / FSC or equivalent education (Second Division) are eligible for admission in the four-year B.Ed program.

In BA General (Associate Degree) and B.Com (Associate Degree in Commerce) students who are getting enrolled in the first semester or continuing students can apply through both online and manual systems, while in other programs candidates must apply online for admission.

Four-year BS (ODL Mode) programs in 10 subjects are also being offered in this phase, including Accounting and Finance, Arabic, English, Gender and Women's Studies, Instructional Design and Technology, library and Information Sciences, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, urdu and Islamic Studies with seven specializations (General, Qur'an and Tafsir, Sharia, Hadith and Hadith Sciences, Sharia Studies, Dars-e- Nizami and Interfaith Studies).

Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The last date for admission in any program is 18th October. For more information regarding admission, students can call 051-111 112 468 or email at admn@aiou.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Allama Iqbal Open University October Women Commerce All Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint marine ..

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint marine exercise

5 minutes ago
 police bust dacoity gang; arrest 2

Police bust dacoity gang; arrest 2

55 seconds ago
 KP Men, Women Futsal teams of winning National Fut ..

KP Men, Women Futsal teams of winning National Futsal Championships honored with ..

58 seconds ago
 Enmity claims two lives in faisalabad

Enmity claims two lives in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Herat Women Protesting Exclusion From Politics Und ..

Herat Women Protesting Exclusion From Politics Under Taliban Rule - Source

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $500 million from travel services e ..

Pakistan earns $500 million from travel services exports during FY 2020-21

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.