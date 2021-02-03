AIOU announces admissions in Matric ,Inter for spring semester

Regional Director Allama Iqbal open University Regional center Moro has notified that Admissions in Matric and Intermediate for spring semester 2021 will continue till 22th February 2021

According to a hand out on Wednesday, Director said that special concessions would be given to the poor and deserving students in admission fees while desirous students could prepare for the entry test through books provided by the university.

He further said that students can submit their admission forms online at AIOU's website and consult with the Regional office Moro for further information and guidance.