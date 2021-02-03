UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Admissions In Matric ,Inter For Spring Semester

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:27 PM

AIOU announces admissions in Matric ,Inter for spring semester

Regional Director Allama Iqbal open University Regional center Moro has notified that Admissions in Matric and Intermediate for spring semester 2021 will continue till 22th February 2021

NAUSHEOFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Director Allama Iqbal open University Regional center Moro has notified that Admissions in Matric and Intermediate for spring semester 2021 will continue till 22th February 2021.

According to a hand out on Wednesday, Director said that special concessions would be given to the poor and deserving students in admission fees while desirous students could prepare for the entry test through books provided by the university.

He further said that students can submit their admission forms online at AIOU's website and consult with the Regional office Moro for further information and guidance.

Related Topics

Poor Allama Iqbal Open University February

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: AED5.4b Dubai trade with Indonesia ..

16 minutes ago

MEPCO introduces online application system for new ..

4 minutes ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as Intl' year for eliminatio ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body concerned over delay in completion of ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt well aware of its responsibilities: Ghula ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic puts brakes on Volvo 2020 earnings

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.