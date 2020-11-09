AIOU announces assignments submission schedule

Allama qbal Open University has finalized the process of admissions for programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA, I Com and BA/Associate degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama qbal Open University has finalized the process of admissions for programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA, I Com and BA/Associate degree.

The candidates who have applied for admission in these programs may confirm their admission from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Books of these programs are being dispatched to the students and are also available online on the university website in PDF format.

The university has also announced schedule for the assignments submission for these programs. The students of matriculation, FA and I Com will submit their 1st assignment till November 30. Students are advised to continue their educational activities according to the given schedule.