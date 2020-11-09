UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Assignments Submission Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

AIOU announces assignments submission schedule

Allama qbal Open University has finalized the process of admissions for programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA, I Com and BA/Associate degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama qbal Open University has finalized the process of admissions for programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA, I Com and BA/Associate degree.

The candidates who have applied for admission in these programs may confirm their admission from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Books of these programs are being dispatched to the students and are also available online on the university website in PDF format.

The university has also announced schedule for the assignments submission for these programs. The students of matriculation, FA and I Com will submit their 1st assignment till November 30. Students are advised to continue their educational activities according to the given schedule.

Related Topics

May November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Cypriot Defence Minister discuss joint ..

11 minutes ago

106th death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed

3 minutes ago

Seven more Covid-19 cases detected in Bajaur

3 minutes ago

ITP constitutes special squads to check noise poll ..

3 minutes ago

Oslo refuses another Norwegian Air bailout

3 minutes ago

Biden may 'change course' on Iran, but obstacles a ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.