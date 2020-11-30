UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Assignments Submission Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded assignments submission schedule for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA and I Com on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk)

According to the schedule issued on Monday, the assignment submission deadline for the submission of 1st assignment of all full credit courses of matriculation, FA and I Com is 30 November while the deadline for the submission of 2nd assignment is December 20. However, the students who are unable to submit 1st assignment by the deadline are allowed to submit it along with the 2nd assignment on or before December 20.

The deadline for the submission of 3rd and 4rth assignment is January 20 and February 20, 2021 respectively. Moreover, submission deadline for 1st and 2nd assignment of half credit courses of these programs is December 20 and February 20, 2021 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has completed the process of admission confirmation of these programs and the candidates may verify their candidature from the website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Books have already been dispatched to the students of these programs while the study period is from November 2020 to February 2021.

Students are advised to study regularly and complete all their academic activities within the stipulated time period. Moreover, they must follow the deadlines of assignments submission to avoid any future inconvenience.

It is further communicated that the university has uploaded assignment marks of the students enrolled in FA program of spring 2020 semester.

